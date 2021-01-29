Subscribe
Home >Industry >Media >Facebook’s oversight board overturns some content decisions in first rulings
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. The U.K.'s competition watchdog launched a formal investigation on Thursday Jan. 28, 2021 into Facebook's purchase of Giphy over concerns it will stifle competition for animated images. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Facebook’s oversight board overturns some content decisions in first rulings

3 min read . 01:51 PM IST Jeff Horwitz , The Wall Street Journal

  • The 20-person panel notes issues with company’s use of algorithmic moderation

Facebook Inc.’s independent content-oversight board issued its first five rulings Thursday, overturning four instances where it found the company unfairly infringed upon users’ speech on the platform or misapplied vague rules on content that could cause imminent harm.

Among the board’s decisions were a determination that Facebook’s algorithms were wrong to remove a post about breast cancer identification that featured a woman’s nipple, and a finding that Facebook had been too strict in removing a French user’s post praising hydroxychloroquine, a once widely discussed treatment for Covid-19 that medical authorities have generally found not to be effective.

