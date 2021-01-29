Facebook’s oversight board overturns some content decisions in first rulings

Facebook’s oversight board overturns some content decisions in first rulings3 min read . 01:51 PM IST
- The 20-person panel notes issues with company’s use of algorithmic moderation
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Facebook Inc.’s independent content-oversight board issued its first five rulings Thursday, overturning four instances where it found the company unfairly infringed upon users’ speech on the platform or misapplied vague rules on content that could cause imminent harm.
Among the board’s decisions were a determination that Facebook’s algorithms were wrong to remove a post about breast cancer identification that featured a woman’s nipple, and a finding that Facebook had been too strict in removing a French user’s post praising hydroxychloroquine, a once widely discussed treatment for Covid-19 that medical authorities have generally found not to be effective.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.