Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Media >Facebook’s Oversight Board will rule on Trump ban on May 5

Facebook’s Oversight Board will rule on Trump ban on May 5

Premium
The Oversight Board, which was dubbed the Supreme Court of Facebook by CEO Mark Zuclerberg himself, has the last word on all takedown decisions referred to it.
1 min read . 07:18 PM IST Prasid Banerjee

  • The former US President’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were banned on January 7, accusing him of breaking the platform’s rules around posts inciting violence

Facebook’s Oversight Board will be announcing its decision on the ban on former US President Donald Trump on May 5, the Board announced today. The Board had accepted the case on January 21 and has taken more than its typical 90 days to rule on the issue. It has also received over 9000 public comments on the issue over the past three months. Many expect the Board to rule in favour of Trump and overturn the ban, and whatever decision it takes will be binding on the social media giant.

Facebook’s Oversight Board will be announcing its decision on the ban on former US President Donald Trump on May 5, the Board announced today. The Board had accepted the case on January 21 and has taken more than its typical 90 days to rule on the issue. It has also received over 9000 public comments on the issue over the past three months. Many expect the Board to rule in favour of Trump and overturn the ban, and whatever decision it takes will be binding on the social media giant.

The former US President’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were banned on January 7, accusing him of breaking the platform’s rules around posts inciting violence. The ban was imposed following Trump’s comments on the platform regarding violence at the US Capitol building, which many have said he was directly responsible for. He had also been banned by Twitter, YouTube and Twitch.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The former US President’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were banned on January 7, accusing him of breaking the platform’s rules around posts inciting violence. The ban was imposed following Trump’s comments on the platform regarding violence at the US Capitol building, which many have said he was directly responsible for. He had also been banned by Twitter, YouTube and Twitch.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“Facebook’s decision to suspend Mr. Trump’s access to post on Facebook and Instagram on January 7, 2020 has driven intense global interest. The Oversight Board has been closely following events in the United States (US) and Facebook’s response to them, and the Board is ready to provide a thorough and independent assessment of the company’s decision," the Board said in a blog post at the time.

The Oversight Board, which was dubbed the Supreme Court of Facebook by CEO Mark Zuclerberg himself, has the last word on all takedown decisions referred to it. Its decision on the Trump ban is expected to have overarching implications on how the social media giant deals with posts from politicians and celebrities on the platform in future. It is also the first high profile case that has been referred to the Board.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.