U.K. antitrust officials said they could call on Facebook Inc. to unwind its acquisition of Giphy, a provider of popular animated images, after provisionally finding that the deal would harm competition between social-media platforms and in the display advertising market.

Facebook bought Giphy last year, saying it planned to integrate its offering into Instagram and other apps. Giphy allows users to search for, create and share animated images known as GIFs, which stands for graphics interchange format.

The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority began probing the deal in June 2020 and launched an initial investigation in January. On Thursday it said it would now seek responses from interested parties to its provisional findings and issue a final report on Oct. 6. The CMA added that if its competition concerns are ultimately confirmed, it could require Facebook to sell off Giphy in its entirety.

Facebook said it disagreed with the CMA’s preliminary findings and that it would work with the regulator to “address the misconception that the deal harms competition."

The CMA said that millions of daily posts on social media include GIFs and that any reduction in choice or quality of images could affect how people use the sites, and whether they might switch to another platform.

As most of Facebook’s major competitors, including Twitter Inc., TikTok and Snapchat use Giphy GIFs, those platforms could be hurt if the social-media giant decided to deny its peers access to the images, or change usage terms such as requiring more user data, the CMA said.

Google’s Tenor GIF platform is the only other large provider of GIFs, the CMA said, adding that other competition authorities were also investigating the deal.

The regulator also noted that before Giphy was acquired by Facebook, its own paid advertising business in the U.S. had the potential to compete with Facebook’s advertising services, and had been considering expanding to other countries including the U.K. As such, the deal had removed a potential challenger in display advertising markets, the CMA said.

In July 2020, the CMA found that Facebook controlled more than 50% of the U.K.’s £5.5 billion, equivalent to $7.63 billion, display advertising market.

The investigation into Facebook’s acquisition of Giphy comes as the CMA looks to assert itself as a new force following the U.K.’s departure from the European Union, launching a flurry of new cases against big tech companies.

