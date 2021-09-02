Facebook’s Whatsapp fined around $270 million for EU privacy violations

In the WhatsApp case, Ireland, which leads EU privacy enforcement for Facebook because its European headquarters are in Dublin, had proposed a fine of up to 50 million euros to cover various infringements, according to the people familiar with the cases. But after objections from eight other EU countries’ watchdogs, Ireland triggered a dispute-resolution process in the GDPR. A board of all EU privacy regulators voted in late July to order the Irish regulator to calculate a bigger fine, the Irish regulator said Thursday.