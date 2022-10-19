Fahadh Faasil announces new film ‘Dhoomam’

Faasil is remembered for his performances in Take Off (2017) Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016), and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (2017), with the last two winning the National Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam
NEW DELHI: Actor Fahadh Faasil will be seen in a new film titled Dhoomam produced by Hombale Films, best known for the KGF franchise. It will also feature Aparna Balamurali, seen in Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru.
Faasil is the son of filmmaker Fazil, who began his film career by starring in the leading role in the latter’s 2002 romantic film Kaiyethum Doorath, which was a critical and commercial failure. After a gap of seven years, he made his comeback with the anthology Kerala Cafe (2009), in the short film Mrityunjayam. He gained further recognition for the thriller Chaappa Kurishu (2011) and for his roles in 22 Female Kottayam (2012) and Diamond Necklace (2012).
Faasil achieved further critical and commercial success for his films in 2013, including romantic-drama Annayum Rasoolum, the black-comedy satire Amen, road movie North 24 Kaatham, drama Artist, and romantic-comedy Oru Indian Pranayakadha. He followed it up by starring in the coming-of-age drama Bangalore Days (2014), which ranks among the highest-grossing Malayalam films. He produced and starred in the 2014 period film Iyobinte Pusthakam under his production company, Fahadh Fazil and Friends Pvt Ltd. Faasil also owns a digital entertainment company named Bhavana Studios in partnership with Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran.
