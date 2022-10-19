Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Industry / Media /  Fahadh Faasil announces new film ‘Dhoomam’

Fahadh Faasil announces new film ‘Dhoomam’

1 min read . 10:12 AM ISTLata Jha
Fahadh Faasil announces new film Dhoomam. (Photo: Twitter @sri50)

Faasil is remembered for his performances in Take Off (2017) Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016), and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (2017), with the last two winning the National Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam

NEW DELHI: Actor Fahadh Faasil will be seen in a new film titled Dhoomam produced by Hombale Films, best known for the KGF franchise. It will also feature Aparna Balamurali, seen in Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru.

Faasil is the son of filmmaker Fazil, who began his film career by starring in the leading role in the latter’s 2002 romantic film Kaiyethum Doorath, which was a critical and commercial failure. After a gap of seven years, he made his comeback with the anthology Kerala Cafe (2009), in the short film Mrityunjayam. He gained further recognition for the thriller Chaappa Kurishu (2011) and for his roles in 22 Female Kottayam (2012) and Diamond Necklace (2012).

Faasil achieved further critical and commercial success for his films in 2013, including romantic-drama Annayum Rasoolum, the black-comedy satire Amen, road movie North 24 Kaatham, drama Artist, and romantic-comedy Oru Indian Pranayakadha. He followed it up by starring in the coming-of-age drama Bangalore Days (2014), which ranks among the highest-grossing Malayalam films. He produced and starred in the 2014 period film Iyobinte Pusthakam under his production company, Fahadh Fazil and Friends Pvt Ltd. Faasil also owns a digital entertainment company named Bhavana Studios in partnership with Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran.

Faasil is remembered for his performances in Take Off (2017) Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016), and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (2017), with the last two winning the National Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam. He won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. In 2018, he was seen in Njan Prakashan which ranks among highest-grossing Malayalam films. Most recently, he played the lead role in crime drama Joji and political thriller Malik, both of which were released during the covid-19 pandemic directly on streaming platforms.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
