Fahadh Faasil announces new film ‘Dhoomam’

Faasil is remembered for his performances in Take Off (2017) Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016), and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (2017), with the last two winning the National Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam. He won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. In 2018, he was seen in Njan Prakashan which ranks among highest-grossing Malayalam films. Most recently, he played the lead role in crime drama Joji and political thriller Malik, both of which were released during the covid-19 pandemic directly on streaming platforms.