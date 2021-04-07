Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Joji’ comes to Amazon Prime

He gained critical and commercial success for his films in 2013, including romantic-drama film Annayum Rasoolum, black-comedy satire Amen, road movie North 24 Kaatham, drama film Artist, and romantic-comedy Oru Indian Pranayakatha. He followed it up with coming-of-age drama Bangalore Days (2014), which ranks among the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time. His performances in Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016), Take Off (2017), and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (2017), have won him accolades across the world while his 2018 satirical comedy Njan Prakashan ranks among the highest grossing films made in the language.

