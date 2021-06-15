New Delhi: Fahadh Faasil’s upcoming film Malik is likely to give theatrical release a miss and opt for a direct-to-digital launch. Producer Anto Joseph confirmed the same in a letter to the Kerala Film Exhibitors Federation, according to a report by entertainment portal Filmibeat, though there is no clarity on the OTT platform of release.

The Mahesh Narayanan directed film was scheduled for release on 13 May for Eid this year but was delayed as theatres shut down in the wake of the second covid wave.

Small-to-medium budget southern language films are fast lining up for direct-to-digital launches as the second covid wave keeps theatres shut, outnumbering the number of Hindi films under negotiation. While titles like Malaysia to Amnesia (Tamil), Thank You Brother (Telugu) and Mohan Kumar Fans (Malayalam) have already started streaming, Dhanush’s Jagame Thandiran is slated for later this month with Nayanthara-starrer Netrikann and comedy Sumo also in talks with platforms.

A film studio executive, who did not wish to be named, said the southern movie industries have woken up to the gravity of the situation late since they managed a few money-spinners earlier this year, including Telugu comedy Jathi Ratnalu, courtroom drama Vakeel Saab, Dhanush’s Karnan and Vijay-starrer Master. But the prevailing uncertainty around re-opening of theatres and audiences returning, is hitting them now and they are scrambling for digital premieres. “They were pretty confident of bringing films out around January when most Hindi filmmakers were holding back. With the crisis showing no signs of abating now, they’re worried. In contrast, Bollywood has been wary for a year now," the person said.

“There is no doubt the southern industries were the first to take advantage of theatre reopenings earlier this year when they even managed returns in niche, focused markets. But they have now realized this is the second year in a row that they have to wait indefinitely for clear theatrical windows after presuming the pandemic was over," film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said in an earlier interview.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!