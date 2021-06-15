Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Malik’ likely to release on digital platforms

A film studio executive, who did not wish to be named, said the southern movie industries have woken up to the gravity of the situation late since they managed a few money-spinners earlier this year, including Telugu comedy Jathi Ratnalu, courtroom drama Vakeel Saab, Dhanush’s Karnan and Vijay-starrer Master. But the prevailing uncertainty around re-opening of theatres and audiences returning, is hitting them now and they are scrambling for digital premieres. “They were pretty confident of bringing films out around January when most Hindi filmmakers were holding back. With the crisis showing no signs of abating now, they’re worried. In contrast, Bollywood has been wary for a year now," the person said.

