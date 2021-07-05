NEW DELHI: Fahadh Faasil’s Malayalam crime drama Malik will skip theatrical release to premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video on 15 July. The film has been written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan and produced by Anto Joseph.

It features Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Vinay Fort and Dileesh Pothan, in pivotal roles. It was slated for release on Eid this May before which theatres shut down owing to the second covid wave.

“The successful global premieres of our recently released DTS (direct-to-service) movies reflect the customer’s growing affinity towards Malayalam cinema across the country. With Malik being a strong direct-to-service offering in the crime drama space, we are happy to expand our content selection with stories that help us reinstate our commitment of bringing exceptional narratives to our viewers within the comfort and safety of their homes," Vijay Subramaniam, director and head, content, Amazon Prime Video, India said in a statement.

Though trade experts say the resumption of Bollywood films in theatres will gradually mean an end to the aggressive turn video streaming platforms had taken to acquire films for direct digital premieres, some producers are likely to take the OTT route for finished projects that may not find adequate showcasing in the near future.

Further, states like Kerala continue to see significant daily cases and may not reopen theatres soon. Amazon itself has also acquired Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan while Netflix has bought titles such as Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka and Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dilruba, besides having premiered Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl On The Train earlier this year.

Trade analysts and entertainment industry experts said digital has emerged stronger than ever before during the pandemic and is unlikely to go away any time soon, despite theatre owners urging filmmakers to release films for big screens to help in the recovery of the industry.

