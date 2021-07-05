Fahadh Faasil’s ‘Malik’ to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

“The successful global premieres of our recently released DTS (direct-to-service) movies reflect the customer’s growing affinity towards Malayalam cinema across the country. With Malik being a strong direct-to-service offering in the crime drama space, we are happy to expand our content selection with stories that help us reinstate our commitment of bringing exceptional narratives to our viewers within the comfort and safety of their homes," Vijay Subramaniam, director and head, content, Amazon Prime Video, India said in a statement.