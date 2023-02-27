Fahadh Faasil’s new film to release on 28 April

In recent years, he is remembered for his roles in Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016), Take Off (2017), and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (2017), with Maheshinte Prathikaaram and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum winning the Best Feature Film in Malayalam Award at the National Awards. He has also won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. In recent years, he has appeared in films like Njan Prakashan which ranks among highest-grossing Malayalam films, crime drama Joji and political thriller Malik.