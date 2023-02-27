Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Industry / Media /  Fahadh Faasil’s new film to release on 28 April

Fahadh Faasil’s new film to release on 28 April

1 min read . 12:10 PM IST Lata Jha
Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum will release in cinemas on 28 April (Twitter)

Faasil was last seen in survival thriller Malayankunju, later attaining public attention for his role in the thriller film Chaappa Kurishu

Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil’s new film Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum will release in cinemas on 28 April. He was last seen in survival thriller Malayankunju.

Son of filmmaker Fazil, Faasil began his film career at the age of 19 by starring in the leading role in his father’s 2002 romantic film Kaiyethum Doorath, which was a critical and commercial failure. After a gap of seven years, he made a comeback with the anthology film Kerala Cafe (2009), in the short film Mrityunjayam, later attaining public attention for his role in the thriller film Chaappa Kurishu (2011). Faasil also gained critical acclaim for his roles in 22 Female Kottayam (2012) and Diamond Necklace (2012).

He is known for his performances in romantic-drama Annayum Rasoolum, black-comedy satire Amen, road movie North 24 Kaatham, drama Artist, and romantic-comedy Oru Indian Pranayakadha, besides coming-of-age drama film Bangalore Days (2014), which ranks among the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time. He produced and starred in the 2014 period film Iyobinte Pusthakam under his production company, Fahadh Fazil and Friends Pvt Ltd. Faasil also has a movie production house named Bhavana Studios partnered with Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran.

In recent years, he is remembered for his roles in Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016), Take Off (2017), and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (2017), with Maheshinte Prathikaaram and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum winning the Best Feature Film in Malayalam Award at the National Awards. He has also won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. In recent years, he has appeared in films like Njan Prakashan which ranks among highest-grossing Malayalam films, crime drama Joji and political thriller Malik.

Faasil made his debut in Telugu cinema with Pushpa: The Rise in 2021 as the antagonist and in 2022, was seen along with Kamal Haasan in Tamil film Vikram.

