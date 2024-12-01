Strategic business moves give Bollywood a new lease of life

NEW DELHI : The tide may finally be turning for the Indian movie business with Dharma Productions' stake sale to Adar Poonawalla and the completion of the JioStar merger, according to experts.

The latest film announcements—Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur, Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4, Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force, and Shahid Kapoor’s Deva, among others—also indicate the clouds over Bollywood are indeed starting to lift.

However, critics caution that securing satellite and digital rights remains a challenge, while uncertainties persist about the box office reception, holding many projects back.

“There is a gradual revival in film announcements and projects for theatrical releases. Recent events signal that studios and investors are re-engaging with the theatrical model. Moreover, box-office successes across varied film genres have reaffirmed that theatres remain a viable distribution channel for high-quality films," said Vikas Sharma, head of film projects at Locomotive Global Media.

There is certainly a renewed energy about greenlighting projects, with studios and producers optimistic about creating content that aligns with viewers’ preferences, he added.

“We are seeing an increasing focus on stories that cater not only to the Indian market but also hold potential appeal for international audiences. Genre-specific films, especially those in horror and action, are proving to be highly effective, yielding strong returns and affirming audience demand for high-quality narratives on the big screen," Sharma said.

Vishal Rana, founder of Echelon Productions, said it’s always good news for the film industry when deals like Dharma’s stake sale to Adar Poonawalla or the Jio-Disney merger take place as it brings bigger business entities from outside into the film business.

“It brings much more stability and validation to the film business while proving Indian cinema is a powerful and serious business sector and encouraging more real investors to enter the market. The rate at which our film business is growing, I hope a lot more serious investors enter the market as it will help independent producers like us to make many more films the way we want to," Rana added.

Challenges remain

To be sure, challenges do persist, particularly when it comes to budgeting and paying for talent. While studios are cautiously optimistic, experts say, they are adopting more stringent budgeting practices, aiming for projects that align with today’s market realities.

Stars and producers are also adapting to these shifts, with many opting for adjusted fee structures to meet project requirements without compromising quality.

A film producer who did not wish to be named said over-the-top (OTT) platforms are in no hurry to sign deals and are taking their time with projects. And while everyone hopes for the tide to turn, everything could take a while to fall in place.

“Everyone is still treading cautiously and thinking multiple times before green-lighting anything. Even actors can’t afford to sign something wrong and add another flop to their name," film producer Yusuf Shaikh said.