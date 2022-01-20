Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Shetty to be seen in new discovery+ original

NEW DELHI: Actor director Farhan Akhtar and filmmaker Rohit Shetty will be seen in new episodes of discovery+ original Mission Frontline , that will celebrate the valour of the armed forces and premiere on 20 January, in the run-up to Republic Day.

The show will see Akhtar and Shetty spend a day with the Rashtriya Rifle soldiers and J&K (Jammu & Kashmir) Police’s Special Operations Group in Srinagar respectively.

“There couldn’t be a better time to glorify and pay homage to our army men with our Home of Patriots content campaign that aims to give the masses an access into the world of these warriors. It’s an honour to have the country’s influential personalities like Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Shetty who experience the lives of the soldiers and police officers for a day, making it an exciting watch for the audience," Megha Tata, managing director- South Asia, Discovery, Inc. said in a statement.

Apart from Mission Frontline, Discovery will also be premiering Breaking Point, a four-part series that will showcase different groups of soldiers in training including the Paratroopers, Armoured Corps, Army Artillery, and Army Aviation, on 21 January. The military special content on the platform will showcase training programs of the Indian Armed Forces through shows like Ladakh Warriors: The Sons of the Soil, Special Operations India, Battle Ops; Breaking Point: High Altitude Warfare School; Women Fighter Pilots; Breaking Point: Air Force Academy; and Breaking Point: Indian Submariners; Breaking Point: Commando School Belgaum (2017); India’s Paratroopers – Earning the Badge (2016), and Revealed: National Defence Academy (2014). Revealed: Siachen (2016); 1965: India’s Battles and Heroes (2015); and Indian Army Women’s Expedition’ (2013, among others.

Last June, Discovery had said it was expanding its play beyond infotainment to genres such as kids, sports and entertainment programming. The service will now cover genres such as reality, sports, kids, learning, food, travel and history across languages.

