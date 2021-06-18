Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Toofan’ to premiere on 16 July

Though trade experts say the resumption of Bollywood films in theatres will gradually mean an end to the aggressive turn video streaming platforms had taken to acquire films for direct digital premieres, some producers are likely to take the OTT route for finished projects that may not find adequate showcasing in the near future. Netflix has also acquired titles such as Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka and Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dilruba, besides having premiered Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl On The Train earlier this year.

