Farhan, Zoya Akhtar announce new film

As movie theatres across the country gradually reopen albeit with limited capacity, the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam movie industries are fast announcing new projects in signs of returning to work and making films for theatrical exhibition. Telugu stars like Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Mahesh Babu and Jr. NTR have all announced new projects while Tamil stars Vijay and Dhanush have committed to upcoming films, Beast and an untitled venture with director Sekhar Kammula, respectively. In the Hindi film industry, Ajay Devgn has said he will produce the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Naandhi while Kartik Aaryan himself has signed for a film titled Captain India with Ronnie Screwvala and a musical love story to be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

