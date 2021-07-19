New Delhi: Even though there's lack of clarity when two of India's biggest film box office territories -- Delhi and Maharshtra -- will re-open, producer of Hollywood action flick Fast & Furious 9 have said the film will release in India on 5 August in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. So far states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand have allowed cinemas re-open albeit with caps on capacity.

Fast & Furious 9 has already set the cash registers ringing in the US and UK, making $122 million and £11 million in the two countries respectively. According to a report by trade website Box Office India, the action flick is on its way to cross the $150 million mark in the US.

F9 is the sequel to The Fate of the Furious (2017), the ninth main instalment, and the tenth full-length film released overall in the Fast & Furious franchise. It stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron in lead roles.

To be sure, India has a special connection with the Fast and Furious franchise. The seventh instalment released in 2015 was the first Hollywood film to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark at the Indian box office. By grossing nearly Rs. 150 crore in the country, industry experts have often said, the film was pretty much responsible for initiating the surge that Hollywood has seen in the country over the past five years. The older film had released across 2,800 screens and netted Rs. 69.65 crore in the first week itself.

Going against the norm, distributors Universal Pictures had chosen not to restrict the screening of the film to DCI (Digital Cinema Initiatives)-compliant theatres and had become the first major Hollywood studio to take their film to non-DCI theatres too. DCI is a joint venture of several film studios, including Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, 20th Century Fox, Universal Studios, The Walt Disney Company and Warner Bros, to set up a common set of requirements that ensure a high and uniform standard of digital cinema viewing.

F9 lead star Vin Diesel is also well known to Indian audiences, having appeared alongside Deepika Padukone in her Hollywood debut xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2017.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.