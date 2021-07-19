‘Fast & Furious 9’ to release in Indian theatres on 5 August

To be sure, India has a special connection with the Fast and Furious franchise. The seventh instalment released in 2015 was the first Hollywood film to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark at the Indian box office. By grossing nearly Rs. 150 crore in the country, industry experts have often said, the film was pretty much responsible for initiating the surge that Hollywood has seen in the country over the past five years. The older film had released across 2,800 screens and netted Rs. 69.65 crore in the first week itself.

