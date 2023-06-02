New ‘Fast & Furious’ film set to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark in India

Fast X, or Fast & Furious 10, the Hollywood action film is all set to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark in India. The film could end at Rs. 115-120 crore net earnings in India, which would make it the fourth best Hollywood performer post the pandemic after Avatar - The Way Of Water, Spiderman - No Way Home and Dr Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

Directed by Louis Leterrier, Fast X is the sequel to F9 (2021), the tenth main instalment, and the eleventh instalment overall in the Fast & Furious franchise. It stars Vin Diesel alongside an ensemble cast including Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Christopher “Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, Jason Statham, Jason Momoa, and Charlize Theron.

Hollywood films managed to earn ₹1,200 crore to ₹1,300 crore in box office collections in India in 2022, despite fewer films releasing post covid-19 disruptions, making for about 12-13% of overall box office earnings in the country last year. While Disney’s Avatar- The Way of Water had made over ₹378 crore, the highest for a Hollywood film in India so far, other hits included Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Top Gun: Maverick and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In case of many American films, India is also emerging among the top 10, and even top five markets globally.

While action still remains the number one priority for Hollywood movie buffs in India, the success of Avatar and earlier The Lion King, shows viewers are open to other genres too, as long as they make for large-scale spectacles. Superhero films tend to do bigger box office numbers because they cater to children and family audiences. Also, movie-going now more or less, has become an experience. People are coming to watch films that are made for bigger screen experiences.