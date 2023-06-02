New ‘Fast & Furious’ film set to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark in India

New ‘Fast & Furious’ film set to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark in India1 min read 02 Jun 2023, 11:38 AM IST
Fast X, or Fast & Furious 10, the Hollywood action film is all set to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark in India. The film could end at Rs. 115-120 crore net earnings in India, which would make it the fourth best Hollywood performer post the pandemic after Avatar - The Way Of Water, Spiderman - No Way Home and Dr Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.
