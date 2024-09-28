Fawad Khan starrer ‘Legend of Maula Jatt’ release stalled in India amid backlash

The release of the Pakistani film ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, is stalled. The film was originally scheduled to be released on October 2.

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Updated28 Sep 2024, 02:41 PM IST
Fawad Khan starrer 'Legend of Maula Jatt' release stalled in India amid backlash
Fawad Khan starrer ’Legend of Maula Jatt’ release stalled in India amid backlash

The release of the Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, is stalled following backlash from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray. 

The Punjabi-language movie has not been permitted to be screened in Indian cinemas, news agency ANI reported citing sources. The film was originally scheduled to be released on October 2.

Also Read | Raj Thackeray’s warns Mumbai theatres: ‘Allowing Pakistani movie will be…’

Why release of ‘Legend of Maula Jatt’ stalled in India

The report said the release of ‘Legend of Maula Jatt’ has been stalled in India, allegedly due to an ongoing ban imposed on the release of Indian films in Pakistani market since 2019.

It is important to note that the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has been particularly vocal against the film's release. Last week, Raj Thackeray vowed last week to prevent the film’s screening at any cinema in Maharashtra.

Also Read | ‘Will beat any Pakistan actor…’: MNS leader threatens Pakistan actor Fawad Khan

“Navratri festival will start around the time when this movie will be released. I don't want any conflict to happen in Maharashtra. And the same will not be the desire of the Chief Minister of the state, the Home Minister and the Director General of Police of the state. And we don't want any conflict, ” Thackeray announced last week.

Earlier this month, anothe MNS leader and Cinema Wing president Ameya Khopkar told to ANI, “We will not entertain any Pakistani film or actors in India.”

Also Read | Life, death and two Fawad Khans: Asim Abbasi on his new series, ‘Barzakh’

"This movie will not be released. If this happens, there will be a strong agitation," Khopkar added.

Raising the issue of terrorism and Pakistan's hand in border issues, Khopkar said, “Our soldiers are dying... Why do we need Pakistani actors here? Don't we have enough talent?”

Also Read | Mahira Khan has ‘mental problems’ as she loves Shah Rukh Khan

Stressing that any attempts to bring Pakistani artists into India would be met with strong resistance, the MNS leader said, "This should be taken as a threat... How can one even think of watching movies with Pakistani actors?"

It is important to note that the makers of ‘Legend of Maula Jatt’ had earlier announced the release date on social media. “Two years on, The Legend of Maula Jatt is still unstoppable! Witness the epic saga on the big screen in India from 2nd October 2024.”

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' is a remake of the Pakistani classic film Maula Jatt. In the film Maula Jatt, a fierce prizefighter with a tortured past seeks vengeance against his arch nemesis Noori Natt, the most feared warrior in the land of Punjab.

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Sep 2024, 02:41 PM IST
Business NewsIndustryMediaFawad Khan starrer ‘Legend of Maula Jatt’ release stalled in India amid backlash

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    179.90
    03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.4 (4.9%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.50
    03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.54%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    293.35
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    3 (1.03%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    654.85
    03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    42.35 (6.91%)

    Kalpataru Projects International share price

    1,405.90
    03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    86.3 (6.54%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,859.40
    03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    165.75 (6.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,475.00450.00
      Chennai
      77,481.00450.00
      Delhi
      77,633.00450.00
      Kolkata
      77,485.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Industry

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.