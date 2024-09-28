Fawad Khan starrer ‘Legend of Maula Jatt’ release stalled in India amid backlash

The release of the Pakistani film ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, is stalled. The film was originally scheduled to be released on October 2.

The release of the Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, is stalled following backlash from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Punjabi-language movie has not been permitted to be screened in Indian cinemas, news agency ANI reported citing sources. The film was originally scheduled to be released on October 2.

Why release of ‘Legend of Maula Jatt’ stalled in India The report said the release of ‘Legend of Maula Jatt’ has been stalled in India, allegedly due to an ongoing ban imposed on the release of Indian films in Pakistani market since 2019. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is important to note that the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has been particularly vocal against the film's release. Last week, Raj Thackeray vowed last week to prevent the film’s screening at any cinema in Maharashtra.

“Navratri festival will start around the time when this movie will be released. I don't want any conflict to happen in Maharashtra. And the same will not be the desire of the Chief Minister of the state, the Home Minister and the Director General of Police of the state. And we don't want any conflict, " Thackeray announced last week.

Earlier this month, anothe MNS leader and Cinema Wing president Ameya Khopkar told to ANI, “We will not entertain any Pakistani film or actors in India." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This movie will not be released. If this happens, there will be a strong agitation," Khopkar added.

Raising the issue of terrorism and Pakistan's hand in border issues, Khopkar said, “Our soldiers are dying... Why do we need Pakistani actors here? Don't we have enough talent?"

Stressing that any attempts to bring Pakistani artists into India would be met with strong resistance, the MNS leader said, "This should be taken as a threat... How can one even think of watching movies with Pakistani actors?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is important to note that the makers of ‘Legend of Maula Jatt’ had earlier announced the release date on social media. “Two years on, The Legend of Maula Jatt is still unstoppable! Witness the epic saga on the big screen in India from 2nd October 2024."

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' is a remake of the Pakistani classic film Maula Jatt. In the film Maula Jatt, a fierce prizefighter with a tortured past seeks vengeance against his arch nemesis Noori Natt, the most feared warrior in the land of Punjab.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}