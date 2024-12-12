F&B pricing key strategy for smaller theatres to bolster footfalls
SummaryTheatre chains like Mukta A2 Cinemas are reducing F&B prices to attract more viewers and counter criticism of high concession costs. Experts believe this approach may encourage smaller cinemas to adopt similar strategies to boost footfalls among budget-conscious audiences.
With theatre chain Mukta A2 Cinemas having announced a ₹99 cap on food and beverages (F&B) across all properties and titles, trade experts say it is a viable move for non-national, small and independent cinema chains to relook F&B pricing and continue to price them nominally even if ticket rates remain variable according to films and often dictated by producers.