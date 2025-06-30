Never mind the movie - just get the popcorn! That's the latest audience trend at the cinema
Summary
Cinema owners report steady F&B revenue despite a downturn in ticket sales. Innovations in food offerings and pricing strategies have attracted audiences, but high prices continue to deter some viewers, highlighting the need for new and exciting film content to drive attendance.
Step into a multiplex these days and it would seem that the people have come there more for the popcorn and the fizzy drinks than to watch a movie.
