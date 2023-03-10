FDI limit of 26% does not apply to OTT platforms streaming news1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 05:42 PM IST
OTT platforms only provide a platform for carriage of third-party news and current affairs content of news channels.
New Delhi: The government’s 2019 decision to allow 26% foreign direct investment (FDI) in digital media does not apply to OTT platforms that host the digital feed of TV news channels, the ministry of information and broadcasting said on Friday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×