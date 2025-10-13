India's celebrity economy has a gender problem. Why aren't you surprised?
India's celebrity economy is slowly changing, with female celebrities seeing a 29% brand value increase to $594 million in 2024. However, men still dominate, holding nearly 70% of overall brand value. Structural biases in entertainment and sports continue limiting women's endorsement opportunities.
They rule the red carpet, but the brand charts still tell a different story. India’s top female celebrities may be upping their endorsement game but—not surprisingly—continue to trail behind their male counterparts. A deep dive shows the numbers are indeed changing, but just not fast enough.