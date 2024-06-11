India's independent films, often celebrated at international film festivals, face an uphill battle to shine in domestic theatres.
India's independent films, often celebrated at international film festivals, face an uphill battle to shine in domestic theatres.
Titles like the recent Cannes winner All We Imagine As Light and other festival favourites such as All That Breathes, Agra, and Kennedy have found themselves in the shadows of mainstream blockbusters, highlighting the challenges these critically lauded films face in securing a theatrical release.
Experts note that independent films rarely make it to theatres, and when they do, they are typically limited to fewer than 100 screens in the top metros. In contrast, big mainstream movies release in at least 3,000-4,000 screens.
Despite their critical acclaim, these titles do not come with the marketing or distribution heft necessary to secure a place in mainstream theatres, fund promotions, or negotiate deals with exhibitors.
“These movies fail to excite users due to inadequate marketing efforts such as trailers and advertising," said Devang Sampat, managing director, Cinepolis India. “Often made on smaller budgets, they have limited funds for promotion and advertising, which hampers their visibility and appeal to a broader audience."
A film typically requires at least ₹75 lakh to ₹1 crore for marketing and distribution. This can soar to ₹15-20 crore for big titles. It's the kind of money that small, niche films made on shoestring budgets simply don't have.
Given these financial constraints, independently released films often struggle to reach even the ₹1 crore mark in box office collections. On the other hand, even flop mainstream titles often settle at ₹5-6 crore.
Vadh, a 2022 thriller starring Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra, which had premiered at the International Film Festival of India, made ₹60 lakh when released in theatres in December 2022. In contrast, Ranveer Singh's comedy Cirkus, panned universally, earned over ₹35 crore the same month. The two films were made on budgets of ₹3 crore and ₹150 crore, respectively.
In addition, the absence of well-known actors further diminishes their chances, as audiences often rely on star power when choosing what to watch, Sampat added.
Commercial viability and societal values
Further complicating matters, India’s traditionally rooted cinema culture often reflects societal values. So, independent films, which often deal with controversial or sensitive topics, may face resistance, limiting their theatrical release.
Trade experts point out that a film's potential to make profits plays a crucial role in its release. If a film is not deemed commercially viable, distributors and theatre owners are hesitant to invest, especially with intense competition for screen space.
"The number of screens allotted to any film is a matter of demand and supply. It does not make sense to push niche films that may not be able break even," film distributor and exhibitor Akshaye Rathi said.
Several exhibitors insist they would be open to showcasing independent films if they found distributors. However, these films often lack the backing of major distribution companies that focus on mainstream titles with known faces and operate within a close-knit network of producers.
However, there are also examples of films that have started small and grown with word-of-mouth, Rathi added, citing the example of political drama The Kashmir Files that wasn't backed by a mainstream film production house. The film made for around Rs. 15 crore, earned over Rs. 250 crore in India alone.
Film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said a lot of these films could look at a targeted release limited to top metros of the country, but it would be hard to put even a basic marketing campaign together, including posters, social media, and so on.
“Even so-called commercial entertainers are not managing any traction nowadays. Indies are a hard sell to distributors, who may not be confident of backing them," Johar explained.
Further, producers also have to pay a virtual print fee (VPF), a cost to show their films are using digital projectors and technology supplied by digital service providers (DSPs) such as UFO Moviez and Qube Cinemas that theatre chains such as PVR Inox work with. It can cost the film producer up to ₹25,000 per screen.
“Some of these films could have taken advantage of the space in theatres in the first half of the year when there weren’t that many mainstream films releasing; it will be a lot harder in the second half," said Rahul Puri, managing director of Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas. “But they have to overcome these bottlenecks of marketing and distribution, which is not something exhibitors can step in and fix."