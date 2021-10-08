NEW DELHI : The festival quarter is off to a promising start for cinemas in India that are still building momentum for the period when Maharashtra theatres open later this month and big Bollywood titles release.

While the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die is looking to collect around ₹16 crore over the first eight days, even better news is coming from the north that has seen two Punjabi blockbusters in less than a month -- Qismat 2 and Chal Mera Putt 2.

With yet another small-budget money-spinner, Rudra Thandavam in the south, trade experts said audiences are willing to go back to cinemas but studios and producers should invest more in marketing and creating buzz to lure them, especially in north India that has shown the first signs of recovery in the past few weeks.

“There is some sort of normalcy setting in, and people are definitely stepping out of home, at least in the south and Punjab," film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said. While occupancies in some of these states touched 30% pre-covid for small-scale films, they are now hovering around 22-25%, in what makes for a promising start given that capacities are anyway capped at 50%, he added.

The south India success story may be well documented by now but in a blog, trade website Box Office India said No Time To Die has fared better in north India than the other recent Hollywood title Marvel’s superhero flick Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, pointing to green shoots for film business even in these territories.

Business in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and East Punjab for the James Bond film hit the Rs. 5 crore mark in six days compared to Shang Chi that had made Rs. 4.25 crore over the same period. “This is also thanks to the improving conditions in Delhi city and Punjab," the blog said.

In Delhi, even the Punjabi film Qismat 2 has fared well. The film is on its way to emerge as the highest-grossing Punjabi language movie after the pandemic, having made Rs. 13.50 crore after its second weekend across India. Its Delhi city collections are 40-45% of those in east Punjab, which has never happened before.

“It is helping that there are no major Hindi releases so Qismat 2 can get more screenings in key multiplexes of the capital but as always, the content has to work too and Qismat 2 has been appreciated in Delhi city in a big way," the Box Office India blog said.

The other big success story has come from south India that has already demonstrated great keenness to go back to cinemas. Telugu film Love Story has recorded Rs. 8.5-9 crore on day one itself which is the best start for a film since second wave and the eighth best opening post the pandemic, in general. The film was especially strong in Hyderabad and surrounding areas which are officially allowing 100% occupancy, Box Office India said.

Trade experts said it would take greater effort in marketing and promotions on the part of studios to draw audiences back to cinemas for Hindi and Hollywood films. The collections of even No Time to Die are subdued in India compared to the phenomenal response overseas. The Daniel Craig-starrer has made over $ 121 million in international territories, according to trade website Box Office Mojo.

“Earlier if the reviews for Hollywood films were good, the word-of-mouth would trickle down. But post the pandemic, the awareness and buzz seem low and of course, there is still some fear of infections while economic conditions may not make entertainment a priority for people," Johar said.

