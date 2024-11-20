Industry
Is blockbuster pricing a box office booster or deterrent for films released during big festivals?
SummaryMultiplex chains assert that higher rates enhance box office success. Critics highlight potential footfall increases with lower prices. Concerns about affordability persist, especially for families in smaller towns facing steep ticket costs.
The strategy of pricing film tickets exorbitantly during festivals such as the recent Diwali weekend on the assumption that people have more money at their disposal during the holidays has divided theatre operators and experts.
