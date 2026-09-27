India’s festive ad boom runs into a measurement problem

Lata Jha
4 min read27 Sep 2026, 01:51 PM IST
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Fraud can include bots, invalid traffic, fake clicks, ad stacking and other forms of activity that generate impressions without equivalent human value.
Summary
As festive advertising intensifies, media fragmentation creates challenges for advertisers to gauge campaign performance across multiple platforms. With digital viewing surging, the risk of fraud increases, and marketers must focus on cohesive measurement.

Indian advertisers are facing growing challenges during the festival season as media fragmentation and ad fraud make it difficult to measure the true impact of their campaigns.

As spending surges in the weeks ahead, broadcasters and brands face measurement issues as audiences move between linear television, connected TV, mobile and other digital platforms. Fraud adds another layer, with bots, invalid traffic, fake clicks and ad stacking generating impressions without equivalent human value, experts said.

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Festive advertising can create a stronger economic incentive for fraud because buying volumes rise at the same time that premium inventory becomes more expensive, said Arjit Sachdeva, co-founder of VDO.AI, a company that offers video ad solutions for brand awareness.

Digital does not have a shortage of data, it has a shortage of one common truth, according to Sagar Nidavani, founder, Clevertize. Every publisher has their own attribution window and definition of success. A platform can report its own contribution, but the difficult question is: did the campaign create an outcome?

“A television rating, a digital impression, a video view and an online conversion each reflect a different kind of consumer interaction, making direct comparisons difficult,” said Kailash Adhikari, managing director, Sri Adhikari Brothers Group, a media and entertainment company that works across TV and films.

“A consumer may encounter the same campaign on television, a streaming platform and social media before making a purchase online or offline. This creates a more complex attribution journey, but it also offers brands multiple opportunities to connect with audiences,” Adhikari added.

Incentive for fraud?

As the value of an impression rises, so does the potential payoff from generating invalid impressions, even at relatively small volume. There is also structural wastage, Sachdeva said, referring to impressions that are technically valid but offer little incremental value—for example, when a consumer is repeatedly served the same festive ad across multiple apps and devices.

“Fraud operators do not need to beat detection all year. They only need the few weeks when buying velocity outruns scrutiny,” said Amit Dhawan, co- founder at Vibetheory.ai. “Connected TV is the softest target precisely because it looks the most premium, and audits routinely surface impressions served to devices nobody is watching.”

Digital fraud is a long-standing concern, but the proliferation of connected devices and automated traffic is making the quality of measurement increasingly important. Somendu Singh, chief contributor at CTV Scale, pointed to a recent DoubleVerify report that found 46% of Indian audiences use ad blockers, above the global average.

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Bad metrics can often look impressive, said Pratish Mepani, founder and creative director of Starting Monday Design and Branding Co. A dashboard showing millions of impressions does not necessarily mean millions of people paid attention. The most dangerous metric in marketing are numbers that look accurate but aren’t, he said.

Other forms of manipulation are becoming harder to detect as well, said Dr Rashmi Jain, associate professor of marketing and international business at K J Somaiya Institute of Management. AI-powered bots can mimic human scrolling patterns, mouse movements and browsing behaviour closely enough to blend into normal traffic. Purchased followers, engagement pods and increasingly AI-generated influencers are also being used to promote fraudulent investment schemes, she said.

That said, companies need to build stronger checks into their media planning and buying process. This includes setting clear measurement benchmarks, monitoring traffic and audience quality throughout the campaign, and using independent verification wherever possible, said Anoop Dass, CEO, CreativeMud, a creative ad agency.

There is also a broader lesson for brands during the festive season. “If all your visibility is rented through paid media, you are exposed to peak-season pricing every year according to Prashant Puri, CEO and co-founder, AdLift, a digital marketing agency

For now, brands need to build visibility through content, organic search, first-party audiences, and, increasingly, their presence in AI-driven discovery.

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About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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