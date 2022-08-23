Festive bonanza to fire up live events to pre-covid peak2 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 12:14 AM IST
- From a controlled environment in the first phase post-lockdown, organizers are now looking at full capacity
NEW DELHI : The organized activations and live events sector, which was one of the worst hit during the pandemic, has been gradually recovering since August 2021, and is expected to bounce back to 2019 levels this festive season on the back of both international and local events.