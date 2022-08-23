NEW DELHI : The organized activations and live events sector, which was one of the worst hit during the pandemic, has been gradually recovering since August 2021, and is expected to bounce back to 2019 levels this festive season on the back of both international and local events.

Besides a series of performances by Indian bands, music lovers will have the opportunity to attend a Justin Bieber concert in October. Shows are also lined up for standup comics such as Kunal Kamra and Munawar Faruqi.

After the easing of covid-19 restrictions, seating capacity for the shows are at optimum levels and ticket prices are also on the rise. The starting price of tickets for the Justin Bieber show is ₹4,000. “Increasing consumer demand is translating into better cash flow and higher yields across formats. Large turnouts were reported for all kinds of entertainment, be it large or small gigs, post-covid. This is exciting for promoters as well as organisers, such as us, and the industry, and artistes, further encouraging a fresh swell of creativity," said Anil Makhija, chief operating officer, live entertainment and venues, BookMyShow.

The Justin Bieber: Justice World Tour–India, Vir Das: The Most Wanted Tour and global multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza India, which makes its Asia debut in 2023 are part of the line-up generating interest, Makhija said.

Live entertainment is no longer restricted to metro cities with several shows being hosted in tier-II and -III cities, following tremendous growth in popularity for these formats during the pandemic through virtual events, he said.

BookMyShow, which saw shows running to full houses, backed TribeVibe, a college festival entertainment solution in these markets in 2022.

From a controlled environment for live events in the first phase post-lockdown, organizers are now looking at full capacity, and sponsorship is almost back to 2019 levels, Swaroop Banerjee, chief business officer, Zee Live, said. “The brands want to be where they can be seen, heard, touched, and felt with the reach being guaranteed. That avenue for a lot of these categories is going to be live entertainment," Banerjee said, adding that the alcohol beverage category is set to bet big.