New Delhi: With Diwali releases like Sooryavanshi and Annaatthe having set cash registers ringing, trade experts say big-ticket movies have already managed 60-70% of the numbers they would have earned, before the covid-19 pandemic.

Caps on seating capacities and other restrictions in some states may have dented earnings but markets like Maharashtra, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh that had crashed completely, are finally seeing signs of recovery with collections auguring well for upcoming releases.

“Box office earnings are not completely on par with pre-covid times but definitely very promising for the exhibition sector that can finally heave a sigh of relief," said film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar who said the ₹150 crore combined opening weekend for Sooryavanshi, Annaatthe and Marvel flick Eternals was heartening news given that Maharashtra, that contributes over 30% of Hindi film business, was operating at 50% capacity.

Trade website Box Office India said Rohit Shetty directed Sooryavanshi that has managed a first week total of ₹120 crore compares well to Bollywood’s Diwali offerings over the past three years—in 2019, ensemble comedy Housefull 4 had collected ₹136 crore in its first week, in 2018, Yash Raj Films’ period drama Thugs of Hindostan had netted Rs. 127 crore while in 2017, Shetty’s own comedy Golmaal Again had made Rs. 136 crore.

“The film continues its super strong run in the Mumbai circuit with collections over the Rs. 48 crore mark (within the first six days) which is a 40% plus contribution for the film. The collections in the north are at far lower levels but pretty steady," Box Office India said in a blog adding that markets like Delhi and east Punjab have never been strong for Shetty’s films but are still seeing first signs of recovery from the pandemic with Sooryavanshi, having crashed completely over the two covid waves.

Another market beginning to come out of the doldrums is Bihar. In Gujarat, meanwhile, the action spectacle led by Kumar is heading for a milestone, challenging the highest grossing films of all time in the state, with earnings of Rs. 25.50 crore within six days.

To be sure, heavy rainfall in home state Tamil Nadu impacted the business of Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe over the past few days. It had made Rs. 86 crore across India at last count. As far as the southern market goes, Kerala will see its first major release since the second covid wave this week, Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup. Another Punjabi film Fuffad Ji that also releases on Friday is expected to bolster the already flourishing Punjabi-speaking market.

Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer, cinemas at ticketing site BookMyShow said Sooryavanshi had crossed 2.1 million tickets on the platform, while Annaatthe put up a robust show with 1.2 million tickets before sales paused due to the ongoing rainfall. Eternals have been holding strong too, having crossed 500,000 tickets in India on BookMyShow. “18 months of a pandemic-induced lockdown notwithstanding, it has most definitely been a blockbuster start to the festive season at the cinemas with massive films across regional, Hindi and Hollywood all coming together over the weekend after a long time," Saksena said.

The 15-20% surge anticipated in collections compared to pre-pandemic times as people starved of big-screen entertainment, go back to cinemas in hordes, will take a few weeks, according to Johar, but the public has demonstrated clear intent to come back to theatres for big films. “It’s a very healthy start and will definitely give more confidence to other makers lining up films over the next few months who will now go full throttle with release and marketing plans," Johar added.

