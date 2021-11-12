Festive releases manage 60-70% of pre-covid business

“The film continues its super strong run in the Mumbai circuit with collections over the Rs. 48 crore mark (within the first six days) which is a 40% plus contribution for the film. The collections in the north are at far lower levels but pretty steady," Box Office India said in a blog adding that markets like Delhi and east Punjab have never been strong for Shetty’s films but are still seeing first signs of recovery from the pandemic with Sooryavanshi, having crashed completely over the two covid waves.