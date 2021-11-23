New Delhi: Advertising volumes on television for October stood at 178 million seconds, highest for 2021 and 11% more than a year ago on the back of sporting events and the festival season.

There were 4,624 brands and a total of 2,851 advertisers in the month, with 22% being new advertisers, as per figures compiled by television monitoring agency BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council).

“Backed by festivities and sporting events, these (television advertising) numbers have reinstated a strong positive sentiment amongst marketers. New advertisers and brands continue to ride this growth wave and place their trust in the medium given its reach. Ad volumes for the Dussehra week grew by 13% over the previous four weeks and by 25% over 2019. The number of new advertisers and brands was also the highest for this period," Aaditya Pathak, head, client partnership and revenue function, BARC India said in a statement.

While ad volumes were highest for the FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) category, the e-commerce and BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) sectors also recorded growth of 97% and 98% respectively, against October 2019, highest amongst other sectors. Ad volumes for the auto sector also showed a positive curve with growth of 3% over 2019. Retail grew by 127%, durables by 297% and personal accessories by 157%, over the start of the year, January 2021.

Further, ad volumes for Bhojpuri language content were at an all-time high during the festive period, with the genre recording growth of 111% compared to the same period in October 2019. Apart from Bhojpuri, Punjabi viewership has also recorded a 52% growth over October 2019, while the percentages for Telugu and Marathi language channels were 33% and 35% respectively.

