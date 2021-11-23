Festive season, sporting events lift ad volumes on TV

“Backed by festivities and sporting events, these (television advertising) numbers have reinstated a strong positive sentiment amongst marketers. New advertisers and brands continue to ride this growth wave and place their trust in the medium given its reach. Ad volumes for the Dussehra week grew by 13% over the previous four weeks and by 25% over 2019. The number of new advertisers and brands was also the highest for this period," Aaditya Pathak, head, client partnership and revenue function, BARC India said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}