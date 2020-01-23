Fevicol puts out cheeky ad around Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s royal exit

Amidst myriad emotions around Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s exit from their duties as royals, adhesive brand Fevicol managed to find a desi connection with its quirky social media campaign. With brand’s mazboot jod (strong bond) proposition, the campaign ended up suggesting that the Royals needed Fevicol to keep the family together.

Created by at digital marketing agency Schbang, the post features an image of the Royal crown with an accompanying cheeky one-liner Dear Royal Family, Kohinoor nahi, Fevicol le jana chahiye tha. The statement takes a jibe at British Raj and suggests that instead of taking Kohinoor diamond from India they should have taken Fevicol so that the family would have stayed together.

“With moment marketing one has to keep a tab on what is being discussed among people and find if there’s an interesting brand fit. In this case, I asked my tell team to think about something creative around the Royal exit. In fact, my colleague and vice-president of integrated solutions Saumil Mehta came up with this idea," said Harshil Karia, founder and managing director, Schbang.

The campaign is being promoted across brand’s social media platforms including Twitter, Instagram And Facebook. Known for its quirky advertising, Fevicol has been using topical and funny creatives on digital media to further enhance its imagery on creative advertisements among younger audience. The brand, for instance, leveraged popular TV series Game of Thrones, to promote its ‘Mazboot jod’ proposition in context of these topics and stay relevant amongst the younger consumer base.

According to Prashant Nair, associate creative director at digital agency FoxyMoron current affairs and news give us ready-made situations for creating great moments for audience to clap along. Amul, for instance, has been at the forefront of doing such canvases for moment marketing and it seems others are following suit.

“This trend may see a shift in future, possibly with brands putting their money behind really short moment marketing videos. On the fly shoots inside an agency office with interesting character sketches can make for a great moment marketing video. Provided you have a super-flexible production team and a credible concept to back the moment," he added.