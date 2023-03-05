Few takers for Southern films’ remake rights amid flops

Few takers for Southern films’ remake rights amid flops2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 12:44 AM IST
- Trade experts point to the surge in popularity of original southern films on streaming services, with many platforms also offering Hindi dubbed versions, as a factor in the decline of demand for remake rights.
NEW DELHI : Southern film remakes in Hindi, once a guaranteed recipe for box office success, are losing their appeal amid recent failures such as Selfiee, Shehzada, Vikram Vedha, and Jersey.
