Fewer audiences miss fresh episodes of TV shows

NEW DELHI: Television broadcasters and producers may be in for a surprise as only 42% of the Hindi GEC (general entertainment channel) audiences miss watching fresh episodes of their shows. According to data from media consulting firm Ormax, 35% of the audience misses them somewhat, 7% doesn’t miss them much and 16% doesn’t miss them at all.

Viewers miss Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on SAB TV, Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus and Kundali Bhagya on ZEE TV the most. Among women, 44% missed original episodes a lot.

According to a report by TV monitoring agency BARC and data measurement firm Nielsen, TV viewership growth has lost pace as India enters a new phase of unlocking and people are at liberty to step out of home. Prime-time viewership on TV is 13% lower than even pre-covid levels. However, the overall growth in viewership (15% last week as compared to pre-covid) is on account of news and movies that have kept people both informed and entertained in these tough times and possibly diverted the attention from GECs.

“News and movies have been the biggest beneficiary during lockdown though we expect GEC to improve in the near term with fresh content," Karan Taurani, vice-president at Elara Capital Ltd said.

While some producers and broadcasters have tried to experiment with content created during lockdown, much attention has moved to video streaming platforms that have registered a 96% rise in user base.

Jehil Thakkar, partner at Deloitte India said much multi-generational viewing has happened during the lockdown, resulting in elders watching a lot of stuff, including classics and new series with youngsters on OTT services to spend time together as a family.

Television production, like film and web, has been halted in India since the middle of March. The Maharashtra government has issued guidelines earlier this week on how shows, both fiction and non-fiction, may be shot to meet hygiene and safety standards post corona.

The circular has asked filmmakers to minimize crew strength (not including the main cast) to 33% of pre-covid days, identify activities that can be carried out remotely via email or video conferencing, ensure temperature checks before people enter sets, and have medical personnel present on each set.

