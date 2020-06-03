Fewer audiences miss fresh episodes of TV shows

According to a report by TV monitoring agency BARC and data measurement firm Nielsen, TV viewership growth has lost pace as India enters a new phase of unlocking and people are at liberty to step out of home. Prime-time viewership on TV is 13% lower than even pre-covid levels. However, the overall growth in viewership (15% last week as compared to pre-covid) is on account of news and movies that have kept people both informed and entertained in these tough times and possibly diverted the attention from GECs.