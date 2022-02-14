Ficci appoints Viacom18’s Jyoti Deshpande as co-chair of media and entertainment board

NEW DELHI : Ficci (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry) has announced the appointment of Jyoti Deshpande, chief executive officer, Viacom 18 Media Pvt. Ltd. as co-chair of the Ficci media and entertainment board. This is the first time that a female executive of the media industry has been appointed as one of the office bearers of the vertical.

Deshpande comes with over 29 years of experience across media and entertainment companies in the country, having led Eros International into the OTT streaming space through Eros Now and established Jio Studios in the entertainment value chain. She is currently serving as CEO of Viacom18.

“Ficci has always been at the forefront of collaborating with various stakeholders across Indian commerce and the government to effect meaningful policy discussions and adoption. Given the very dynamic nature of the media and entertainment industry, this engagement is crucial for the development of the sector and allied ecosystems," Arun Chawla, director general, Ficci said in a statement adding that Deshpande’s experience across the value chain makes her an apt choice to lead the committee’s holistic advisory agenda.

Ficci media and entertainment board drives the media and entertainment committee. It includes promoters and CEOs of M&E companies across verticals like TV and radio broadcast, film production and exhibition, print, animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, AR/VR/MR (AVGC-XR), entertainment events, OOH (out-of-home) and so on.

“I feel truly fortunate to be part of an industry that is at the cusp of phenomenal growth, straddling traditional theatres to metaverse and everything in between like television and OTT. I look forward to working with industry captains, custodians of brands that fuel consumption in our economy and the government as we look to leverage the confluence of technology, content and distribution to move the needle rapidly towards the $100 billion industry that we have been aspiring to be for a number of years now," Deshpande said in a statement.

