Ficci appoints Viacom18’s Jyoti Deshpande as co-chair of media and entertainment board

“I feel truly fortunate to be part of an industry that is at the cusp of phenomenal growth, straddling traditional theatres to metaverse and everything in between like television and OTT. I look forward to working with industry captains, custodians of brands that fuel consumption in our economy and the government as we look to leverage the confluence of technology, content and distribution to move the needle rapidly towards the $100 billion industry that we have been aspiring to be for a number of years now," Deshpande said in a statement.