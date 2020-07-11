FICCI Frames: Piyush Goyal expresses concern over 'unregulated' OTT platforms

Goyal lauded the role of the Indian Cinema for its contribution in fight against Covid-19, and playing an important role in spreading the awareness about various health precautions. He said that film industry, which is a symbol of Indian soft power, has been contemporary, and reflects the aspiration of the young Indians. He said that 1.35 billion people of the country have the aspiration and big appetite for entertainment, and the film industry has always been rising to the occasion. He said that India is proud of its cinema, and would like to engage with the world from the position of strength.