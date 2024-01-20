Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor starrer movie Fighter is all set to hit screens on January 25 and is expected to make a business of ₹84 lakh gross in its advance collections, according to Sacnilk.com.

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures. ALSO READ: Fighter advance booking: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film surpasses ₹83-lakh mark overseas Advance numbers: According to Sacnilk, the film is expected to do good business on its opening day. The data stands at ₹84.84 lakh gross on its opening day, with 22,627 tickets sold across the country in 3763 shows, claims the website.

Providing a tentative breakdown for the tickets, the website claimed the film is expected to have grossed ₹26,01,895 in Hindi 2D and ₹47,02,898.32 in 3D. Fighter is expected to have made ₹9,47,423.34 in IMAX 3D ticket sales and ₹2,31,980 in 4DX 3D sales, it added.

About Fighter:

Fighter is Siddharth’s third film with Hrithik after the 2014 film Bang Bang and the 2019 film War. The film also stars Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Ashutosh Rana, and Sanjeeda Sheikh among others. The film seems to chart the story of IAF officers and their missions.

The film’s trailer drew flak from a few Pakistani celebs for ‘spreading hate.’

Pakistani actor Hania Amir wrote on her Instagram stories, “So sad and unfortunate to know that there are artists out there in this day and age who are aware of the power that the cinema holds and still go ahead and feed the riff between the two countries. I feel sorry for the artists who try to bridge the gap by trusting their art as a medium. Distasteful; let art breathe."

Following this, Siddharth reacted with a thinking face emoji to a tweet about her post, which also claimed that she worked in a film that was anti-India.

