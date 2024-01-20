Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Fighter advance booking collection: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer may earn 84 lakh on opening day

Fighter advance booking collection: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer may earn 84 lakh on opening day

Livemint

  • The data stands at 84.84 lakh gross on its opening day, with 22,627 tickets sold across the country in 3763 shows, claims Sacnilk.com.

Fighter poster starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor.

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor starrer movie Fighter is all set to hit screens on January 25 and is expected to make a business of 84 lakh gross in its advance collections, according to Sacnilk.com.

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures.

ALSO READ: Fighter advance booking: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film surpasses 83-lakh mark overseas

Advance numbers:

According to Sacnilk, the film is expected to do good business on its opening day. The data stands at 84.84 lakh gross on its opening day, with 22,627 tickets sold across the country in 3763 shows, claims the website.

Providing a tentative breakdown for the tickets, the website claimed the film is expected to have grossed 26,01,895 in Hindi 2D and 47,02,898.32 in 3D. Fighter is expected to have made 9,47,423.34 in IMAX 3D ticket sales and 2,31,980 in 4DX 3D sales, it added.

About Fighter:

Fighter is Siddharth’s third film with Hrithik after the 2014 film Bang Bang and the 2019 film War. The film also stars Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Ashutosh Rana, and Sanjeeda Sheikh among others. The film seems to chart the story of IAF officers and their missions.

The film’s trailer drew flak from a few Pakistani celebs for ‘spreading hate.’

Pakistani actor Hania Amir wrote on her Instagram stories, “So sad and unfortunate to know that there are artists out there in this day and age who are aware of the power that the cinema holds and still go ahead and feed the riff between the two countries. I feel sorry for the artists who try to bridge the gap by trusting their art as a medium. Distasteful; let art breathe."

Following this, Siddharth reacted with a thinking face emoji to a tweet about her post, which also claimed that she worked in a film that was anti-India.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.