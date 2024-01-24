Fighter advance booking: Hrithik, Deepika’s film collects ₹3.68 crore for Day 2
Fighter Advance Booking: Key regions driving the film's theater occupancy include Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Punjab, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh.
Fighter Advance Booking: The film "Fighter," featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, has seen substantial advance bookings for its opening day. With 108784 tickets sold across 8987 shows, the movie generated ₹3.68 crore in revenue on January 23, according to Sacnilk data. In specific, the Hindi 2D and 3D shows contributed 45011 and 54794 tickets, respectively.