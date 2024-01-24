Fighter Advance Booking: The film "Fighter," featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, has seen substantial advance bookings for its opening day. With 108784 tickets sold across 8987 shows, the movie generated ₹3.68 crore in revenue on January 23, according to Sacnilk data. In specific, the Hindi 2D and 3D shows contributed 45011 and 54794 tickets, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Key regions driving the film's theater occupancy include Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Punjab, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh.

The advance booking of Fighter, which deals with the Pulwama attack and the Balakot airstrike, has started. As per Sacnilk.com's latest figures, the total Day 1 ticket sales figures currently stand at over 1,26,985, with a major contribution coming from the 3D version. The 2D version of the movie has sold 50,093 tickets for over ₹13.35 crore. The 3D version has sold more tickets, 68,709, and collected over ₹2.24 crore. With over 9,225 shows booked across India, Fighter has already grossed over ₹5.06 crore in advance ticket sales for January 25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Major contributors to the film's advance bookings for the second day include Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Odisha.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, "Fighter" is an aerial action film centered around the 2019 Pulwama attacks and the subsequent Balakot Air Strike by the Indian Air Force. Alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, the movie features Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Akshay Oberoi, Talat Aziz, and Ashutosh Rana in supporting roles. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 25, a day before Republic Day 2024.

Centered around the Balakot airstrike conducted by the Indian Armed Forces near the town of Balakot in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the movie responds to a terror attack in J&K that claimed nearly 40 CRPF soldiers' lives. This marks Deepika Padukone's third collaboration with Siddharth Anand after "Bachna Ae Haseeno" (2008) and the 2023 blockbuster "Pathaan." It is also the third collaboration between Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan, following the films "Bang Bang!" (made with ₹160 crore, earning ₹340 crore worldwide) and "War" (made with ₹150 crore, earning ₹471 crore worldwide, also starring Tiger Shroff). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the film, Hrithik Roshan portrays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (aka Patty), Deepika Padukone takes on the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (aka Minni), and veteran actor Anil Kapoor plays Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (aka Rocky).

Siddharth Anand expressed his sentiments about the film, stating, "Mamta (Siddharth's wife) and I started our film company MARFLIX with #FIGHTER. A film that is ambitious in more ways than one. It's more than just a film for us. And we have given it all to this one. 2024 starts with the same feeling again of nervousness and anxiety. Here's hoping that you guys give the same love to FIGHTER that you showered on PATHAAN. Happy new year guys! See at the movies!! On 25th January."

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!