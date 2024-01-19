Fighter advance booking: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film surpasses ₹83-lakh mark overseas
Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, Fighter is an aerial action thriller inspired by the Balakot Air Strike conducted by the Indian Air Force.
The movie “Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has achieved notable success in its advance bookings for the international market on its premiere day, January 25.
Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, "Fighter" is an aerial action thriller drawing inspiration from the Balakot Air Strike conducted by the Indian Air Force.
Moreover, the film portrays the events following the 2019 Pulwama attack on the Indian Army, where 40 soldiers lost their lives, and it focuses on the subsequent airstrike on terrorist camps in PoK.
Fighter official trailer
The movie features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in significant roles, portraying Air Force officers. Additionally, the cast includes Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Rishabh Sawhney as the main antagonist and Ashutosh Rana.
Scheduled for release on January 25, the film will be available in both regular and IMAX formats.
Originally scheduled for a September 2022 release, the film experienced delays and was rescheduled to January 2023, aligning with the release of Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan," another film directed by Siddharth Anand and featuring Deepika Padukone. Subsequently, the release date was further shifted to September 2023 before ultimately settling on the current date in 2024.
