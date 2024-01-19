The movie “Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has achieved notable success in its advance bookings for the international market on its premiere day, January 25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per Sacnilk, the film's pre-sales have exceeded the $100,000 threshold a week before its worldwide theatrical release.

"Fighter" is poised for a substantial launch at the international box office. Ticket sales in India are set to commence by January 20, and anticipations are high for an impressive opening.

"Fighter has sold 342 tickets at VOX (UAE) across 97 shows so far. Yas Mall Abu Dhabi leading with 180 tickets, CC Deira with 33 tickets, Burjuman with 32," wrote trade analyst Nishit Shaw on X.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, "Fighter" is an aerial action thriller drawing inspiration from the Balakot Air Strike conducted by the Indian Air Force.

Moreover, the film portrays the events following the 2019 Pulwama attack on the Indian Army, where 40 soldiers lost their lives, and it focuses on the subsequent airstrike on terrorist camps in PoK.

Fighter official trailer

The movie features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in significant roles, portraying Air Force officers. Additionally, the cast includes Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Rishabh Sawhney as the main antagonist and Ashutosh Rana.

Scheduled for release on January 25, the film will be available in both regular and IMAX formats.

Originally scheduled for a September 2022 release, the film experienced delays and was rescheduled to January 2023, aligning with the release of Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan," another film directed by Siddharth Anand and featuring Deepika Padukone. Subsequently, the release date was further shifted to September 2023 before ultimately settling on the current date in 2024.

