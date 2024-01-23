Fighter advance booking: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor starrer much-awaited Bollywood action movie Fighter is all set to hit the big screen on Thursday i.e. January 25. The movie has been generating a lot of buzz since the announcement of its launch. Fighter—directed by Siddharth Anand known for Bollywood movies 'War’ and ‘Pathaan’—has become a new sensation after the release of the trailer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The advance booking of Fighter, which deals with the Pulwama attack and the Balakot airstrike, has started. As per Sacnilk.com's latest figures, the total Day 1 ticket sales figures currently stand at over 1,26,985, with a major contribution coming from the 3D version. The 2D version of the movie has sold 50,093 tickets for over ₹13.35 crore. The 3D version has sold more tickets, 68,709, and collected over ₹2.24 crore. With over 9,225 shows booked across India, Fighter has already grossed over ₹5.06 crore in advance ticket sales for January 25.

Fighter Day 1 advance booking gross figures: Hindi - 2D - ₹13,349,275.41 (tickets sold 50,093)

Hindi - 3D - ₹22,491,417.93 (tickets sold 68,709)

Hindi - IMAX 3D - ₹3,710,987.22 (ticket sold 6,422)

Hindi - 4DX 3D - ₹1,038,645 (ticket sold 1,761)

All India total gross ₹40,590,325 (ticket sold 1,26,985)

In Maharashtra, the advance booking has fetched ₹71.45 lakh. With booked seats included, the number goes up to ₹1 crore. Delhi comes second with RS 75.38 lakh while the number is ₹89.85 lakh when booked seats are included.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are leading with a maximum number of advance bookings in all formats.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: Fighter advance booking status on Day 1 #PVR + #INOX: 45,500

#Cinepolis: 10,000

Total: 55,500 tickets sold

“Fighter overseas advance booking: Best in USA/Canada. Pre-sales has crossed $300K. Will comfortably overtake Hrithik Roshan’s recent openings Vikram Vedha ($370K) and War ($311K) in the advance booking stage only…," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Marflix and Viacom 18 Studios. Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in key roles. Fighter brings Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan together for the first time. It is Deepika's third film with Siddharth Anand after 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno and 2023's blockbuster Pathaan. It is also Siddharth Anand's third movie with Hrithik Roshan. Their first film, Bang Bang!, was made with ₹160 crore and went on to make ₹340 crore worldwide. Their second collaboration, War, was made with ₹150 crore. The movie, which also stars Tiger Shroff, minted ₹471 crore.

Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty. Deepika Padukone will be seen in the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor plays the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, aka Rocky.

