 Fighter advance booking: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone’s movie collects ₹1.92 crore, 3D version sells most tickets | Mint
Active Stocks
Sat Jan 20 2024 15:57:53
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,478.65 0.54%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,008.30 0.92%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 631.50 0.61%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.90 -0.22%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 308.10 -0.11%
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Fighter advance booking: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone’s movie collects 1.92 crore, 3D version sells most tickets
Back Back

Fighter advance booking: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone’s movie collects ₹1.92 crore, 3D version sells most tickets

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Bollywood movie Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, is set to release on January 25 after generating buzz with its first look and trailer.

Fighter advance booking: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone’s movie has collected ₹1.92 crore (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)Premium
Fighter advance booking: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone’s movie has collected 1.92 crore (Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

Bollywood movie Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, is all set to release on January 25 on the eve of Republic Day. The movie has been generating a lot of buzz since the announcement of its launch. The release date was postponed a couple of times. However, when the first look came out, it became the talk of the town. Then came the trailer of the movie, directed by Siddharth Anand known for War and Pathaan, and it became a sensation.

Also Read: Main Atal Hoon: Atal Bihari Vajpayee's poetry teaches us 7 crucial money lessons

The advance booking has started for the movie which apparently deals with the Pulwama attack and the the Balakot airstrike. It has already sold 58,410 tickets and collected 1.92 crore. The 2D version of the movie has sold 23,777 tickets for over 62 lakh. The 3D version has sold more tickets, 30,475, and collected over 1 crore.

The IMAX 3D version has sold 3,359 tickets for 19.5 lakh while the 4DX 3D version has sold 799 tickets for around 5 lakh. The movie will be released on more than 6,000 screens across the country.

Also Read: Animal OTT release in trouble? Delhi HC summons Netflix, T-Series

In Maharashtra, the advance booking has fetched 34.24 lakh. With booked seats included, the number goes up to 56.59 lakh. Delhi comes second with 41.7 lakh tickets while the number is 43.8 lakh when booked seats are included.

Siddharth Anand’s third movie with Hrithik Roshan

Fighter is Siddharth Anand’s third movie with Hrithik Roshan. Their first film, Bang Bang!, was made with 160 crore and went on to make 340 crore worldwide. 

Also Read: Salaar OTT release: Prabhas’ movie starts streaming on Netflix, but…

Their second collaboration, War, was made with 150 crore. The movie, which also stars Tiger Shroff, minted 471 crore.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 21 Jan 2024, 10:40 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App