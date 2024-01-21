Bollywood movie Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, is all set to release on January 25 on the eve of Republic Day. The movie has been generating a lot of buzz since the announcement of its launch. The release date was postponed a couple of times. However, when the first look came out, it became the talk of the town. Then came the trailer of the movie, directed by Siddharth Anand known for War and Pathaan, and it became a sensation.

The advance booking has started for the movie which apparently deals with the Pulwama attack and the the Balakot airstrike. It has already sold 58,410 tickets and collected ₹1.92 crore. The 2D version of the movie has sold 23,777 tickets for over ₹62 lakh. The 3D version has sold more tickets, 30,475, and collected over ₹1 crore.

The IMAX 3D version has sold 3,359 tickets for ₹19.5 lakh while the 4DX 3D version has sold 799 tickets for around ₹5 lakh. The movie will be released on more than 6,000 screens across the country.

In Maharashtra, the advance booking has fetched ₹34.24 lakh. With booked seats included, the number goes up to ₹56.59 lakh. Delhi comes second with 41.7 lakh tickets while the number is ₹43.8 lakh when booked seats are included.

Siddharth Anand’s third movie with Hrithik Roshan

Fighter is Siddharth Anand’s third movie with Hrithik Roshan. Their first film, Bang Bang!, was made with ₹160 crore and went on to make ₹340 crore worldwide.

Their second collaboration, War, was made with ₹150 crore. The movie, which also stars Tiger Shroff, minted ₹471 crore.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!