The box office journey for “Fighter," featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, commenced on Thursday with a decent start. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per early estimates reported by Sacnilk, “Fighter" garnered a net income of 22.00 crore in India on its inaugural day across all languages.

Moreover, the film achieved an overall 21.17% occupancy for its Hindi version on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the first day of its release, the Hindi version of the film “Fighter" witnessed degrees of audience engagement throughout the day. The morning shows started with a modest 12.02% occupancy, gradually increasing to 14.97% in the afternoon.

The evening shows saw a surge with 21.94% occupancy, and the night shows marked the peak with 35.75% occupancy, indicating a strong turnout for the late screenings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In “Fighter," Hrithik Roshan portrays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty, while Deepika Padukone takes on the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni, and Anil Kapoor appears as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, known as Rocky, all fighting for the nation.This movie marks Deepika Padukone's third collaboration with director Siddharth Anand, following their previous films "Bachna Ae Haseeno" in 2008 and the blockbuster "Pathaan" released in 2023.

Also Read: IAF jets hit 5 out of 6 targets in Balakot air strike"Fighter" revolves around the Balakot airstrike conducted by the Indian Armed Forces near the town of Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan. The airstrike targeted the alleged largest camp of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in response to a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that resulted in the deaths of nearly 40 CRPF soldiers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Hrithik and Deepika.

Additionally, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi play significant roles in the movie. Produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, the film serves as a tribute to the courage, sacrifice, and patriotism of the Indian armed forces. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!