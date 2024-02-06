Siddharth Anand’s latest Bollywood movie, Fighter , earned ₹3.35 crore in the domestic market on the second Monday. The 12th-day collection comes after the weekend saw a significant boost in ticket sales. At the end of the first week, the airstrike movie earned ₹146.5 crore in India.

The movie, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, had seen consistent drops in numbers since the first weekend. After opening with ₹22.5 crore on Republic Day eve, it saw a huge jump of 75.56% on the first Friday and earned ₹39.5 crore.

Numbers dropped on the first Saturday, and it earned ₹27.5 crore. However, it managed to recover marginally and minted ₹29 crore on the next day. Nevertheless, from the following day onwards, the action movie saw massive drops.

On the first Monday, the movie witnessed a 72.41% drop and minted ₹8 crore. In the next few days, it had dwindling numbers like ₹7.5 crore, ₹6.5 crore and ₹6 crore respectively. After earning ₹5.75 crore on the second Friday, it saw the biggest high since its release.

On the second Saturday, the collection was up by 82.61%. It earned ₹10.5 crore. On the second Sunday, the numbers went even higher (19.05%) as it raked in ₹12.5 crore.

Fighter Box Office Collection

As of now, the movie has earned ₹178.60 crore net in the domestic market. The gross domestic collection stands at ₹210.3 crore. With overseas collections at ₹85 crore, Fighter’s total box office collection worldwide is ₹295.3 crore.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

