Fighter Box Office Collection Day 12: Hrithik Roshan’s movie eyes ₹300 crore after seeing massive jump on weekends
Fighter Box Office Collection Day 12: Siddharth Anand's movie Fighter earns ₹3.35 crore on second Monday, with a total net domestic collection of ₹178.60 crore.
Siddharth Anand’s latest Bollywood movie, Fighter, earned ₹3.35 crore in the domestic market on the second Monday. The 12th-day collection comes after the weekend saw a significant boost in ticket sales. At the end of the first week, the airstrike movie earned ₹146.5 crore in India.